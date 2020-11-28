NJSP: SUV Driver Killed In Pinball-Like Garden State Parkway Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Conor Gaul
Conor Gaul Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A Morris County native was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Clifton late Friday, authorities said.

Conor Gaul, 29, was pronounced dead shortly after the pinball-like crash near Exit 154 on the southbound parkway shortly after 10 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Gaul, a world traveler who'd recently been living in Charleston, SC, was alone in his SUV when it struck a shoulder guardrail while entering from Route 19, then ricocheted across the southbound lanes into the center median and careened back across the highway, they said.

State Police were investigating the cause.

******

ALSO SEE: An 18-year-old driver and her 19-year-old passenger were clinging to life following a wrong-way crash that also critically injured the other driver before dawn Saturday on Route 3 near MetLife Stadium, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/rutherford/police-fire/teen-victims-critically-injured-in-wrong-way-crash-on-route-3-near-metlife-stadium/798649/

******

