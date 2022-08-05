NJ's Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million To Netflix's 'House Of Cards' Production Company

Kevin Spacey's career continues to be a tumbling "House of Cards" like the show in which he previously starred. The 62-year-old actor has been ordered to pay approximately $31 million to Media Rights Capital, the production that made Netflix's once acclaimed show.

The South Orange, New Jersey native recently lost his appeal to have an "arbitration award overturned amid allegations of sexual misconduct," the Guardian among numerous other outlets report citing court documents.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana made the ruling in favor of MRC, the production company behind "House of Cards," the first week of August 2022, CNN reports citing documents the outlet obtained.

The Julliard graduate and MRC have been embroiled in battles over the supposed production costs after he was fired from the show for alleged sexual misconduct towards production staff— including an executive producer, during the filming in Maryland of the sixth season in 2017, Variety reports.

The Academy Award winner was also charged with sexual assault in London, UK, on May 26, 2022. In July, he pleaded not guilty to the charges involving three men between 2005 and 2013.

Since 2017, a total of 15 men have claimed the Emmy-nominee sexually assault or harassed them.

