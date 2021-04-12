NJ Woman's Brutally Honest Adoption Ad For 'Neurotic Mess' Chihuahua Goes Viral

A New Jersey woman is gaining national attention for a Facebook post she penned in hopes of getting her "neurotic mess" but "kind of cute to look at" foster dog adopted.

Tyfanee Fortuna has been fostering Prancer, a Chihuaua, through Oak Ridge-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League since November.

The 25-year-old Clinton resident began working at animal shelters when she was 12 years old, and currently has eight other foster pets at home.

She's had dozens over the years, each one eventually going to a new, loving home.

Rehoming Prancer, however, has proven difficult, Fortuna said.

"I did the regular adoption bio thing, explaining that he needs a patient owner and prefers women and no other animals," Fortuna told Daily Voice.

But when the basic posts she penned about Prancer failed to take off, Fortuna knew she'd have ot think outside the box.

On April 7, she sat down and wrote Prancer a candid and honest ad.

It seemed to have worked because as of April 12, the post had garnered 27,000 likes and been shared 45,000 times as of April 12.

Fortuna says it even caught the attention of a writer at "Saturday Night Live," who complimented her on her writing ability.

"I didn't expect it to go viral," Fortuna said of the post.

"It's gotten bigger as the days gone on. By day four -- that's when I started to get a lot of requests from news channels and media asking to do a story on him."

And, best of all, applications began flowing in.

This wasn't the first time Fortuna has gone viral because of her pets.

In 2017, she took to Facebook to write about Rumpelstiltskin, her "survivalist" Chichuahua who had eaten his previous owner to stay alive.

Daily Mail picked up the story.

"I also have a knack for ending up with Chihuahuas who are... unique looking," she said with a laugh.

Second Chance is still working to find potential adopters who fit the requirements.

"Oh, also [Prancer] is only 2yrs old and will probably live to be 21 through pure spite," Fortuna concluded. "So take that into account if you’re interested."

Email njwoof@cs.com to submit an adoption application for Prancer.

