NJ State Trooper Struck By Vehicle In High-Speed Pursuit, Manhunt Underway

BREAKING: A New Jersey State Police trooper was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after being injured during a high-speed stolen car pursuit that sparked a massive area-wide manhunt Sunday.

It wasn't immediately whether the trooper was in or out of an NJSP cruiser when it was rammed by a black BMW X5 on the Route 495 approach to the Lincoln Tunnel at Tonnelle Avenue (Routes 1&9) around noontime, responders said.

The vehicle -- which had been reported stolen out of Totowa -- then fled with four black males inside, they said. It bore New Jersey license plates: X90-JPN.

The chase had gone from the northbound eastern spur of the New Jersey Turnpike to 495.

Police closed the circle at Route 3 and 1&9, as well as eastbound Route 495. Jersey City police and other area law enforcement agencies were on the lookout, as was a State Police helicopter.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find the vehicle or those involved is asked to dial 911 immediately.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

