NJ Soccer Player Fell To His Death From Balcony Helping Hotel Guest In Mexico: Reports

Henry Meacock's death may be an indication of the way he lived: Selflessly.

The 19-year-old New Jersey soccer player was apparently trying to retrieve a fallen belonging of another hotel guest when he fell to his death earlier this month while on Spring Break, the New York Post reports citing officials in Mexico.

Reports on social media say the Ohio State University athlete and Westfield native went out to a balcony on the third floor to get the other guest's ID, when he stepped on a piece of plexiglass that gave way on Wednesday, March 15.

"He was a gentleman to his very core and as genuine a person you could ever wish to meet," Meacock's obituary reads.

Meacock moved to the U.S. from England when he was 3 years old, and was passionate about golf — having worked as a caddy at Echo Lake Country club — and soccer.

"Friendships and family were ultimately what gave him happiness," Meacock's obit continues. "He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone's mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs."

Services were held at the at Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home.

