Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said.

An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

One person was taken to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Two others sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene, the lieutenant said.

Two of the vehicles -- a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a BMW SUV -- had to be towed from the scene.

The backup at one point stretched for miles. The road was eventually reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

ALL PHOTOS: Susan Paskas Downey

