MTV's '16 And Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer Dies

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" has died, according to her family.

Cashmyer, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, was featured on the show as she faced homelessness and unemployment as she was pregnant with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor's daughter Genevieve "Evie" Taylor in 2014, according to the episode descriptions.

Shortly after the show aired the young couple split, according to MTV.

Posting to an account named for her late husband, Dennis Cashmyer Jr., Jordan's father her mother Jessica Cashmyer wrote:

"My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old...Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER."

The Twitter account for MTV's "Teen Mom" show, which is a spinoff of "16 and Pregnant," posted a Tweet expressing condolences about Jordan's death Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time," the tweet reads.

Her cause of death has not been released.

