Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed

The Morris County St. Patrick’s Day parade originally scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed, officials said.

The celebration has been moved to its rain date of Saturday, March 19, according to a Friday morning post on the parade’s official Facebook page.

“We’ve waited this long, what’s another week?” reads the post.

“The weather is not cooperating with us to enjoy the first parade since 2019.”

St. Patrick’s Day events will start at the same time next week, officials said.

“We look forward to stepping off next week led by Grand Marshal Mary Waller and look forward to seeing everyone!” the post says.

“Stay safe this weekend and see you on the 19th!”

Follow the Morris County's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Facebook for the latest updates.

