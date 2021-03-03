Missing Linden Man Jeffrey Mendoza, 20, Found Dead

A 20-year-old Linden who had been missing for more than a week was found dead, local officials said Tuesday evening.

A massive search was launched for Jeffrey Mendoza after he was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead on March 2 announced that Mendoza had died.

"This is not the news we had hoped for Linden," the mayor wrote.

"We waited to update you on this tragic news out of concern and respect for the family.

Circumstances around his death were not made public.

A GoFundMe account launched in an effort to help located Mendoza had raised more than $7,700 as of March. 3.

