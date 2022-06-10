Contact Us
Minivan Carrying Developmentally Disabled Occupants Hits Tree in Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
17th and Columbia streets, Fair Lawn
17th and Columbia streets, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

At least two people were hospitalized after a van carrying developmentally disabled occupants slammed into a tree Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

Two victims -- one of whom had a large cut on his forehead -- were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after the crash at 17th and Columbia streets around 3:30 p.m.

Borough police and Fair Lawn Rescue members responded along with ambulances from Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Paramus.

A third ambulance was called soon after.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

