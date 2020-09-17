'Melrose Place' Actress Gets More Prison Time For Fatal DWI Crash In NJ

Former "Melrose Place" actress and New Jersey resident Amy Locane was sentenced to more time in prison for a drunken 2010 crash that killed a woman and seriously injured her husband after a judge agreed her initial sentence was too lenient.

The 48-year-old Hopewell Borough actress was sentenced Thursday to eight years in state prison without parole by Somerset County Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson and Chief of County Detective John W. Fodor jointly announced.

The sentencing was the culmination of eight years of appellate litigation in which three prior ones were reversed. As of Thursday, Locane has served 30.6 months (2.5 years), which she will get credit for.

Fred and Helene Seeman were pulling into their Montgomery Township house from a nearby restaurant when they were broadsided by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Locane on June 27, 2010.

A forensic investigation found that Locane's SUV was going 53 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, with a blood-alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, Robertson said.

Locane had also fled a minor hit-and-run at a traffic light at Route 206 and Cherry Valley Road in Princeton, the prosecutor said.

Fred, who was driving, suffered seven fractured ribs and a punctured lung while Helene, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Locane suffered minor injuries and was arrested for suspected DWI.

The actress was convicted of second degree vehicular homicide and third degree assault by auto in November 2012. The following year, she was sentenced by the trial judge to three years in State Prison -- which was later appealed. In 2017, Locane was re-sentenced to the same three-year sentence by the same judge.

The state again appealed the sentence and remanded the case to another judge, in accord with its published opinion.

Lcaone's third sentence occurred in February 2019: Five years in State Prison. That was also appealed by the state.

The case was remanded again to the law division for a fourth sentencing, which occurred Sept. 17. Borkowski sentenced Locane to eight years in State Prison.

Locane might be best known for her role of Sandy Harling in Season One of Fox's "Melrose Place," and in "School Ties."

