Man Kidnaps, Sexually Abuses Mentally Impaired Paterson Woman, Shoves Her From Car: Authorities

A Kearny man kidnapped a mentally incapacitated Paterson woman he’d met online, had sex with her in his car, a nearby park and his apartment, then shoved her out of the vehicle when he realized her family was following him, authorities charged.

A four-month manhunt ended when Horus G. Nunez-Velazquez, 35, was captured in Pennsylvania, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora said in a joint announcement on Friday.

Nunez-Velazquez “met the (32-year-old) woman online, picked her up from her residence and took her to a nearby park and subsequently to his apartment,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora said in a joint announcement.

NunezVelazquez then “drove the woman back to her home and shoved her out of his vehicle when he noticed he was being followed by the woman’s family,” they said.

The girl’s mother reported her missing before they were able to track her down, authorities said.

The victim, during a subsequent interview with detectives, “disclosed numerous sexual acts with Nunez-Velazquez in a park, in his car and in his apartment,” Valdes and Baycora said.

Authorities in Pennsylvania captured Nunez-Velazquez, who was then extradited back to New Jersey.

He was charged with kidnapping, multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact and refusing to allow a biological sample to be drawn, then was brought to the Passaic County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson refused to release Nunez-Velazquez, ordering that he remain held in the county jail pending trial following a hearing on Thursday.

