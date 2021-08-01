Little Ferry PD: Loaded Gun, Drugs Found After Suspended Driver Makes Illegal Turn

A driver with a suspended license had a loaded gun under the seat when he was stopped for an illegal turn at a Little Ferry 7-Eleven , authorities said.

Officer Joseph Convery stopped an Acura sedan driven by Dionis Nunez, 23, of Newark after he made an illegal left out of the Liberty Street convenience store’s parking lot onto Main Street, Capt. Ronald Klein said.

Nunez didn’t have a driver’s license on him, so Convery had him step out of the car while he ran a computer check, Klein said.

Nunez “was extremely nervous and kept walking away from the officer's vehicle,” the captain said.

Convery quickly discovered that Nunez’s license was suspended and that he had an outstanding warrant out of Newark, he said.

Asked whether he had anything illegal in the Acura, Nunez said he had some Xanax pills without a prescription.

Convery then found a Glock 17 with 11 rounds in the magazine, 10 Ecstasy pills, nine Xanax pill, one Oxycodone pill and a bottle of promethazine, along with a half-pound of pot.

Nunez remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug and weapons offenses. He also received motor vehicle summonses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.