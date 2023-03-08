Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Kidnapping, Threatening Fort Lee High-Rise Employee: Police

Fort Lee police arrested a Paterson man who they said pulled a knife on an employee at a local high-rise.

What Irvin Sams, 37, was irritated over wasn’t immediately clear.

Officers had been looking for him after a citizen reported being stopped by a driver who asked for directions to the nearest hospital while a back-seat passenger held a knife to his throat shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Capt. Edward Young said.

The passenger shouted at the driver at that point and they sped off, the citizen told police.

Officers were searching for the vehicle when a call came in from the security office at the Horizon House, Young said.

They scoured the area and seized Sams, who they said had threatened a building employee with a knife.

No serious injuries were reported.

Sams was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, burglary and illegal weapons possession. He was then sent to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation and remained there on Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.