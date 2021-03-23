Kind, Caring, Loving, Respectful: North Haledon Firefighter, 18, Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Mourners came in droves to offer condolences to the parents of an 18-year-old North Haledon firefighter who was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

Many of those who knew Frank Powell echoed the sentiments of others when they spoke of his heart of gold, devotion to firefighting and willingness to help others.

Powell was riding his motorcycle when he crashed on Greenwood Lake Turnpike in Ringwood near the Monksville Reservoir shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Officers administered CPR, trying to revive Powell, while summoning a medical chopper.

EMS workers who arrived soon after pronounced him dead and the chopper was cancelled.

Powell was the youngest employee at Grand Motor Sales, co-worker Jess Myers wrote.

“You were too young and didn’t enjoy your life to the fullest,” Myers noted. “You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten.”

A YouTube video includes the long line of mourners visiting the home of Gary and Geri Powell on Monday, as well as a roadside tribute to Frank.

"Frank's legacy will never burn out." fotobandz

“Frank was such a kind, caring, loving, and respectful young man. He always had a smile on his face and was always so carefree and happy,” wrote Mary Del Bagno-Stately.

“My heart is broken by your passing,” added Sam Guido. “You had a heart of gold, you would help anyone, I just can’t put into words how badly you will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing you.”

They included Kim Gomolla Checinski, who was Powell’s Cub Scout leader for five years.

“He went to school with my oldest,” Checinski wrote. “[His parents] are 2 of the nicest people you will ever meet and it showed in how they raised their son. Frankie was so respectful and an awesome kid who grew into a great adult.”

Frank Powell Jess Myers

