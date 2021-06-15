Judge Orders Clifton Officer Accused Of Child Sex Assault Held Pending Trial

UPDATE: A judge on Tuesday ordered that a Clifton police officer accused of sexually abusing a child remain jailed pending trial.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Ramirez, sitting in Paterson, rejected defense attorney Joseph Afflitto Jr.'s bid to free Frank Castro-Ramirez, 39, from the Bergen County Jail.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said Clifton police notified her office’s Special Victims Unit of the allegations nearly three weeks ago.

Prosecutor’s detectives then interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Castro-Ramirez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Clifton between May 2019 and April 2021,” Valdes said.

Castro-Ramirez has been jailed since his arrest on June 3. He's charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual contact, as well as child endangerment.

Special Victims Unit Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the judge's detention ruling, Valdes said.

