Jersey Shore Ex-Con Admits Stashing Pounds Of Heroin, Coke, Meth, Tech-9 In Storage Facility

A Jersey Shore ex-con admitted in federal court that he stashed pounds of heroin, cocaine and meth along with an illegal gun in a storage facility just outside Atlantic City.

Joseph Brandenberger, 35, of Absecon was arrested in June 2019 after a warranted search turned up more than a pound each of heroin and cocaine, more than a few ounces of methamphetamine and a 9mm Tech-9 handgun, U.S Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Authorities seized the weapons, drugs, packaging materials and $1,812 in alleged profits, he said.

As a convicted felon, Branderberger was prohibited from having a gun, Carpenito noted.

Baranderberger pleaded guilty to major drug and weapons charges -- including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm – via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden.

In exchange for his guilty plea, he’s looking at a five-year minimum sentence in federal prison. Kugler scheduled sentencing for Jan. 26.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Newark Division and inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Philadelphia Division for the investigation leading to this past Tuesday’s plea.

He also thanked special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Newark Field Division and Absecon police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel J. Vidoni of the Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Camden.

