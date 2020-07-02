It Is High, It Is Far, It Is... Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, CC Working Out At Don Bosco In Ramsey

The diamond at Bergen County’s Don Bosco Prep has seen some dingers in its day, but not like the long-ball barrage launched earlier this week by New York Yankees Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Mike Ford (scroll down for videos).

Joining them for a workout on the high school ballfield in advance of this Saturday's first official spring training workout were retired Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia and new New York Met reliever (and former Yank) Dellin Betances.

Seeing two of the team's sluggers rounding into form was good news for Yankee fans.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said earlier this week that he expects both Judge, a rightfielder who's recovering from a cracked rib, and Hicks, a centerfielder who underwent Tommy John surgery this past off-season, to start the season's opener in Washington, D.C. against the world champion Nationals on July 23.

Monday's workout – which featured balls hit well over the fence and into the trees off Franklin Turnpike -- was organized by trainer and youth coach Jason Ferber, who posted videos to his Instagram page.

Also in tow were assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere and bullpen catcher Radley Haddad.

Aaron Judge with Don Bosco staff after a practice session Monday. Don Bosco Prep Twitter

Mike Ford at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey Jason Ferber

"He's back in it," Jason Ferber says of New York Yankee Aaron Hicks. Cecilia Levine

Centerfielder for the Yankees Aaron Hicks Jason Ferber

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.