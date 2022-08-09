Contact Us
Hudson Driver Caught After Crashing Car Stolen From NY Into Backyard Off GS Parkway: Paramus PD

Jerry DeMarco
Javon Reaves
Javon Reaves Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

Paramus police captured a Jersey City ex-con who crashed a car stolen out of Orange County into the backyard of a home off the Garden State Parkway and then took off on foot, authorities said.

The 2018 Nissan Maxima -- which had just been reported stolen out of Monroe, NY -- barreled off the southbound Parkway exit ramp and into private property on Highland Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Officers Nicholas Perna and Clario Sampson found Javon Reaves, 29, who'd bailed out and was walking on Alden Road a short time later, the chief said.

He at first claimed to be the stolen car victim, but the officers quickly identified him, Ehrenberg said.

Reaves has an extensive criminal record and has served state prison time for drug dealing and theft, records show.

He was charged with possession of stolen property and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition on a detainer filed by authorities nearly 35 miles to the north in Monroe.

The vehicle was towed.

