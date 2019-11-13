Hoboken Makeup Artist Finds Cocaine In Sephora Shipment

Wrong type of powder, guys.

A makeup artist from Hoboken found cocaine powder and a straw to snort it packaged inside of a Sephora shipment she received last month, several news outlets reported.

Christina Milano, who works in New York City, was opening her $252 bundle of goods when she found a neatly-folded dollar bill containing what looked like "a good amount" of cocaine and a straw to snort it tucked inside one sleeve of the box, she told the New York Post.

A photo of a young girl that appeared to be a company ID for a Sephora worker was also inside of the package -- hailing from the Sephora distribution center in Maryland.

The 30-year-old, who said she's seen the drug and had it offered to her in the past, was told in an email by a Sephora customer service representative to dispose of the unwanted extras herself.

Milano was gifted a $100 Beauty Insider account credit for the mishap.

Sephora told The Post it had a "zero-tolerance policy" for illegal substances in the workplace.

