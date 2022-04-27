Hawthorne Youngsters Revive Popular Lemonade Stand To Support Girl, 4, With Brain Cancer

A group of Hawthorne kids who raised thousands of dollars with a lemonade stand for a boy battling a rare disease last year are helping another fellow youngster in need.

All proceeds of the stand that opens this weekend will go to the family of 4-year-old Natalie Ferguson, also of Hawthorne, who recently had a return of a brain cancer tumor known as an ependymoma on the left side of her brain.

Natalie had surgery and 33 radiation sessions over the course of a year before doctors initially declared her cancer-free in March 2021.

The tumor recently returned to the very same spot.

SEE: North Jersey Girl Faces Brain Cancer Again

"Natalie has just had a second surgery to remove the tumor but the next steps will depend on seeking out multiple opinions from different institutions as there is no standard of care for relapse of ependymoma," a GoFundMe page created early last month says.

The lemonade children -- Peyton Cohen, Cara Attanasio and Jordyn Struyk, ages 10 and 11 -- are hoping they can make a difference. A boy they helped last year, Luca Ataide, is reportedly in remission, said Peyton's mom, Lisa Cunningham Cohen.

Lemonade sales begin at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, May 1 -- the first day of Brain Cancer Awareness Month -- at 47 Old Orchard Drive in Hawthorne. Be there or be thirsty....

You can also donate directly to Natalie's mom at her Venmo account:

