Fort Lee PD: Teaneck Woman, Ridgefield Accomplice Set Up Victim In Knifepoint Robbery At Hotel

Fort Lee police
Fort Lee police Photo Credit: Fort Lee PD

A man who went to a Fort Lee hotel for what he thought would be some pre-dawn action with a woman from Teaneck was instead robbed at knifepoint, said borough police who arrested her and the accused assailant a short time later.

The victim told police that emerged on the floor of the Double Tree Hotel on eastbound Route 4 where 18-year-old Yomerlin Pichardo was staying shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday when he was confronted by the knife-wielding robber.

The robber, identified as Joseph Kovacs, 20, of Ridgefield, took the victim’s personal belongings and fled down a stairwell, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The victim immediately went to the front desk, where a concierge called police.

Officers identified both Kovacs and Pichardo and took them into custody.

They charged Kovacs with first-degree robbery and possession of a weapon and Pichardo with conspiracy and receiving stolen property. Both were also charged with possession of pot, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A judge in Hackensack ordered that they be held in the Bergen County Jail, where they remained Friday, pending further court action.

