Former Temple University Dean Moshe Porat Indicted In Rankings Scandal

Former dean of Temple University's Fox School of Business Moshe Porat was charged with falsifying data to boost the school's rankings and draw more students in an effort to vasty increase the school's revenue.

The federal indictment was unsealed Friday and charges 74-year-old Proat with conspiracy and wire fraud, on accusations he submit bogus information about Temple's graduate business programs to U.S. News & World Report.

Porat was fired in 2018 on accusations the school inflated data used to rank programs. He later filed a $25 million defamation suit against Temple after being ousted, which is ongoing.

U.S. News & World Report first ranked online MBA programs in 2015 -- the same year Temple was named the best program in the nation by the magazine.

Temple's online MBA program held its spot at number one for three more years.

Porat's lawyer Michael A. Schwartz released a statement saying he "vigorously denies" the charges against Porat.

Marjorie O'Neill and Isaac Gottlieb, both administrators at Temple, were also named in the indictment for apparently submitting data to college-ranking magazines.

