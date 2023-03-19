Fire Closes Crow's Nest Restaurant

Hours after patrons celebrated St. Patrick's Day, a fire closed the Crow's Nest in Hackensack.

The early noontime blaze apparently broke out in an area on the roof above the kitchen and spread to an adjacent second-story office door at the popular restaurant just off Routes 17 and 80.

Roofers apparently were working at the time, responders said.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported.

"We will be closed this week for repairs due to a fire," the Crow's Nest posted on social media the afternoon of Saturday, March 18. "Everyone is okay."

"We may have an update as early as [Sunday]," the post says. "We are working hard to make sure we can reopen as soon as possible."

Investigators from the city Fire Prevention Bureau were called to determine the cause. Representatives of the city health and building departments also responded.

Teaneck, Englewood and Ridgefield Park firefighters provided mutual aid.

