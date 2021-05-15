Fire Blows Through Roof Of Bergenfield Restaurant

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze that ravaged a Thai restaurant in Bergenfield.
The fire at the Thai Food takeout and catering restaurant on West Church Street off Railroad Avenue broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the small structure, with no injuries reported, according to Mayor Arvin Amatorio.
Amatorio said he met with the owners and "offered the [b]orough's assistance in recovering."
Authorities were trying to officially determine the cause.
MORE: BT Fire Photos (Chris Tompkins)
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.