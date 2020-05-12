Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
FBI Urging COVID-19 Retests For Anyone Tested By Jersey Shore Lab

The FBI is urging anyone who got tested for COVID-19 at an Atlantic County lab to get tested again.
The FBI is urging anyone who got tested for COVID-19 at an Atlantic County lab to get tested again.

In a tweet Friday morning, the FBI's Newark office said anyone tested at  Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventnor should be retested as soon as possible.

Your response is voluntary but would be useful in a federal investigation. Based on the response provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information.

Officials did not say why a retest was necessary, only that rapid finger prick blood tests are antibody tests and should not be used for diagnosing active COVID-19 cases, as stated by the USFDA.

"Only a test that uses a nasal swab or saliva should be used to diagnose active cases of COVID-19," the FBI said.

