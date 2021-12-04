Drug Ring Member Who Trafficked Coke, Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Into NJ Bayshore Gets 16½ Years

A member of a drug ring that trafficked massive amounts of heroin and cocaine into the Bayshore areas of Monmouth and Middlesex counties must spend more than 16 years in federal prison.

Guy Jackson, 49, of Effort, PA must serve just about all of the 200-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

It was by far the stiffest term handed down so far in U.S. District Court in Trenton following a sweep led by federal investigators.

Members of the network funneled heroin and cocaine into the Raritan Bayshore, which stretches from the Amboys to Sandy Hook, forming the northernmost part of the Jersey Shore.

Some of the heroin they sold contained the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, , Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Federal investigators used court-authorized wiretaps, undercover buys and other techniques to infiltrate the network before scooping up 15 defendants in a coordinated takedown in November 2018, Honig said.

Jackson is among 13 defendants who took deals from the government and pleaded guilty to drug offenses rather than go to trial. He pleaded guilty in May to possessing and conspiring to sell heroin and cocaine.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti sentenced Jackson via videoconference from Trenton on Friday to five years of supervised release.

A judge also approved the confiscation of four vehicles that Jackson used, along with $10,000 in drug proceeds.

The other defendants:

Gregory Gillens of Hillside was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison;

Daniel McHugh of Sayreville was sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison;

Brian Hall of Freehold, was sentenced to eight months of home confinement and three years probation;

David Nagy of Old Bridge was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison;

Shavar Williams of Cliffwood was sentenced to time served, which amounted to roughly 14 months in prison;

Daryl Jackson of Old Bridge was sentenced to five years’ probation with 10 months of home detention.

Co-defendants Krystal Cordoba, Daniel Alfano, Tyler Scarangello, Christy Dube, Richard Gethers, and Lashawn Mealing are awaiting sentencing.

Defendant Deberal Rogers has been indicted. Charges against another defendant were dismissed.

Participating in the investigation and takedown, Honig said, were:

special agents of the FBI-Newark Division’s Red Bank Resident Agency;

the Jersey Shore Gang and Criminal Organization Task Force (including the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office and police from Bradley Beach, Brick, Howell, Marlboro, Toms River), Department):

special agents of the FBI-Philadelphia Division’s Scranton Resident Agency;

New Jersey State Police;

police from Matawan, Holmdel, Highlands, Old Bridge, Keansburg, Hazlet and Aberdeen;

the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Securing the pleas and sentences was Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa T. Wiygul of Honig’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

