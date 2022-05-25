DRUG HAUL: 10 Pounds Of Meth, 18,000 Oxy Pills, More Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives

A Paterson woman who was caught carrying nearly 5,000 oxycodone pills during a traffic stop led Passaic County sheriff's detectives to 13,200 more pills, 10 pounds of meth, $49,480 in drug cash and more, authorities said.

The seized drugs, which included three pounds of pot and nearly three-quarters of coke, would fetch $500,000 if sold on the street, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Berdnik's detectives were assisting the DEA earlier this month when they identified Lina Muniz-Cubillos, 26, the sheriff said on Tuesday, May 24.

She was carrying 4,990 oxy pills during a traffic stop, he said.

Muniz-Cubillos directed the detectives to two locations, Berdnik said. One was her home, where they recovered more pills, some cocaine, a bit of meth and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff said.

The motherlode reportedly was in a unit she rented at the Cube Smart Storage Facility on Grand Stree. Given access to it, Berdnik said, investigators found the bulk of the drugs and the cash, the sheriff said.

The exact seizure totals:

18,190 oxycodone pills;

10 pounds of methamphetamine;

11.35 ounces of cocaine;

three pounds of pot;

$49,480 in cash.

Muniz-Cubillos remained held in the Passaic County Jail on 19 criminal charges involving the possession large quantities of drugs for sale and maintaining a drug-production facility.

