North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Driver Seriously Injured In Rollover Off Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Rollover off Route 80 in Paterson.
Rollover off Route 80 in Paterson. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A driver was seriously injured in a horrific rollover crash off Route 80 in Paterson early Thursday evening.

New Jersey State Police, Paterson firefighters and EMS responded after the small SUV crashed on the exit off the westbound highway to Route 19 shortly before 8 p.m.

The 20-something driver, who lost consciousness after being ejected, suffered multiple injuries, responders said.

He was taken to nearby St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

