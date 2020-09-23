Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Donations Accepted Weeks After Linden Girl, 14, Found Dead In Pond

Cecilia Levine
Jayanna Francois
Jayanna Francois Photo Credit: Mayor Derek Armstead

The community continues to rally for the family of a Linden teen whose body was found in a Roselle lake more than a month ago.

Jayanna Rosechelle Francois, 14, was found dead in the lake at Warinanco Park in Roselle Aug. 10.

More than $3,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the former McManus Middle School student's family as of Sept. 23.

Jayanna would have started her freshman year at Linden High School this month.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead mourned the teen's loss in a Facebook post.

Services were held last month.

Click here to donate.

