Donations Accepted Weeks After Linden Girl, 14, Found Dead In Pond

The community continues to rally for the family of a Linden teen whose body was found in a Roselle lake more than a month ago.

Jayanna Rosechelle Francois, 14, was found dead in the lake at Warinanco Park in Roselle Aug. 10.

More than $3,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the former McManus Middle School student's family as of Sept. 23.

Jayanna would have started her freshman year at Linden High School this month.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead mourned the teen's loss in a Facebook post.

There is no easy way for me to report to all of you this terrible news. Being the father of 3 children who attended the... Posted by Derek Armstead Mayor of Linden on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Services were held last month.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.