Cuban Pete's In Montclair Issued Violation For Serving Food Inside

Cecilia Levine
Cuban Pete's
Cuban Pete's Photo Credit: Cuban Pete's Facebook page

Cuban Pete's in Montclair was issued a violation for serving food indoors, authorities said.

The popular Bloomfield Avenue eatery was one of three Executive Order violations reported over the weekend, Col. Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said during Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

Restaurants in the Garden State are currently only allowed to serve and sell food through outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Montclair police got a tip that the restaurant had been serving food indoors in violation of Gov. Murphy's Executive Order that bans indoor dining, Callahan said.

Cuban Pete's owner Dominick Restaino was charged with violating the owner, according to State Police.

