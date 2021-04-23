COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory At These NJ Universities

Colleges and universities around the world are making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students.

Including several in New Jersey.

The most recent school in the Garden State to do so was Montclair State University, which made the announcement Thursday.

Other NJ colleges and universities that require vaccinations include:

New Jersey recently expanded vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 16 or above.

As of Friday, April 23, approximately 6,310,065 New Jersey residents were vaccinated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.