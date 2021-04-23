Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD: Fleeing Ex-Con Caught With Loaded Handgun, PCP
News

COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory At These NJ Universities

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Several New Jersey colleges and universities are moving to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff and students.
Several New Jersey colleges and universities are moving to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for staff and students. Photo Credit: Jeff Rhode (Holy Name Health)

Colleges and universities around the world are making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students.

Including several in New Jersey.

The most recent school in the Garden State to do so was Montclair State University, which made the announcement Thursday.

Other NJ colleges and universities that require vaccinations include:

New Jersey recently expanded vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 16 or above.

As of Friday, April 23, approximately 6,310,065 New Jersey residents were vaccinated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.