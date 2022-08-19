Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson

A man and woman were found shot dead -- along with a gun -- in an SUV parked on a Paterson street Friday afternoon, responders said.

The bodies were found in an older-model Chevy Traverse with Connecticut license plates parked on Getty Avenue between two strip clubs down the road from St. Joseph's University Medical Center around noon.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The presence of a gun suggested a possible murder-suicide, but it was too soon to tell.

Detectives from the city police department and Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating, assisted by the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and state Medical Examiner's Office.

