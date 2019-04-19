Controversial Montclair Megamansion Plan Withdrawn: Reports

A proposal before the Montclair Zoning Board for a 60,000-square-foot estate on land that would be cleared of existing homes was pulled, according to multiple published reports.

During the board's meeting Wednesday, officials announced that plans for Lloyd Estate had been withdrawn but could be resubmitted later. Several residents were expected to comment on the controversial development, slated for a large parcel near Eagle Rock Reservation.

The mansion would reportedly be built for tech billionaire Melih Abdulhayoglu, CEO and founder of cybersecurity company Comodo. The massive home would contain two elevators, a library, indoor and outdoor pools among other amenities, according to plans submitted to the township.

In a move that sparked controversy and immediate opposition to the plan, two homes considered to be potentially historic were demolished overnight to make way for the sprawling estate.

