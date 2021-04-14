Carlstadt Trucker Charged In Sex Recording Of Pre-Teen

A truck driver from Carlstadt was charged with recording indecent images of a pre-teen.

Marlon Mendoza-Salas, 30, “engaged in sexual conduct” with the underage child “on multiple occasions in Bergen County,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit arrested Mendoza-Salas on charges of sexual assault by contact, invasion of privacy by recording a sex act without consent and child endangerment following an investigation with Carlstadt police, the prosecutor said.

Mendoza-Salas, who Musella said is married, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

