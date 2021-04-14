Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ROUTE 80 BUS BRAWL: Ex-Con, Companion Charged With Macing Passengers
News

Carlstadt Trucker Charged In Sex Recording Of Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Marlon Mendoza-Salas
Marlon Mendoza-Salas Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A truck driver from Carlstadt was charged with recording indecent images of a pre-teen.

Marlon Mendoza-Salas, 30, “engaged in sexual conduct” with the underage child “on multiple occasions in Bergen County,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit arrested Mendoza-Salas on charges of sexual assault by contact, invasion of privacy by recording a sex act without consent and child endangerment following an investigation with Carlstadt police, the prosecutor said.

Mendoza-Salas, who Musella said is married, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.    

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.