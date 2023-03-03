Bergenfield Man Seized In Overdose Death Of Hackensack Drug User

A Bergenfield man was seized at his home on Friday and charged with supplying the drugs that killed a 34-year-old Hackensack user nearly five weeks ago.

Stevie J. Killins, 59, was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his March 3 arrest, city Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

Killins is charged with the strict liability death of the overdose victim on Jan. 28, the captain said.

He's also charged with various drug possession counts for heroin and illegal prescription pills that Antista said were found in his apartment during a warranted search.

Detective Sergio Raneli worked the case, identifying Killins as “the party who supplied the decedent with the illegal narcotics,” the captain said.

Members of the Hackensack Police Department's Crime Suppression Bureau executed the search warrant with the department’s Emergency Services Unit, Bergenfield police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, he said.

"The tenacious efforts of our detectives, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Bergenfield Police Department - working as a team - is what led to not only a successful investigation but one that will undoubtedly bring justice to what often are forgotten victims of crimes involving drugs,” Hackensack Police Director Ray Guidetti said.

NOTE: Daily Voice is withholding the victim's identity out of respect for his family.

