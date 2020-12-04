Bergen NJ Turnpike Stop: Kilo Of Coke Found In Secret Compartments, South Jersey Pair Busted

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives found not one but two electronically-operated compartments holding more than two pounds of cocaine when they stopped two South Jersey men on the NJ Turnpike, authorities said.

They arrested the driver, identified as Pedro A. Luciano, 32, of Willingboro and Paul Harris, 35, of Camden, both unemployed, following Wednesday’s southbound Route 95 stop in Carlstadt near MetLife Stadium, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Luciano and Harris were charged with possession with the intent to sell a kilo of cocaine.

The Narcotics Task Force detectives sent them to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order them released pending future court action less than 24 hours later.

