Back-To-Back False Alarms Bring Ridgewood Firefighters, Police: South Hackensack Woman Charged

A South Hackensack woman was caught on video pulling fire alarm boxes for no good reason at two different street corners in Ridgewood, said authorities who arrested her.

Firefighters and police rushed to the corner of East Ridgewood Avenue and Broad Street early last week but found no fire after the pull box was activated there, Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said.

Moments later, they headed a few blocks down to Walnut Street, again with no emergency, after the alarm was pulled there, the captain said.

Lucia Alvarez, 47, was arrested nearby and charged with causing a false public alarm, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said. She was released pending a court hearing.

