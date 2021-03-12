Authorities ID Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Paterson

Authorities identified a woman shot several times and killed on a Paterson street as a 25-year-old city resident.

Jasmin Wel was found struck by gunfire on outside 661 East 24th Street, just off Broadway, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, responders said.

She was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified. No other details were released.

Wel, who studied business marketing at William Paterson University, worked as a sales account manager for a company that makes fragrances and skin care products, according to her social media accounts.

She was the Silk City's 28th homicide victim this year, exceeding last year's total. The most recent homicide victim in Paterson before Wel was also a woman.

Eight days ago, Khadijah Wilson, 27, was shot and killed 10 blocks away.

