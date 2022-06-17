Armed Maryland Officer Suspended In NYC Nightclub Fight, Police Say

A Prince George’s County Police officer was suspended without pay following his arrest outside of a New York City nightclub, authorities say.

First Class Officer Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident that occurred at the Manhattan nightclub on Tuesday, June 14, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Holliday, who has been with the department for four years has been charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing.

Any questions regarding the arrest should be directed to the New York City Police Department. The PGPD Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation into this matter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.