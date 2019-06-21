ALERT: Route 80 East Closed In Morris After Multi-Vehicle Crash Rollover

UPDATE: Medical choppers were called to airlift two victims to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 80 in Mount Arlington for a couple of hours Friday afternoon.
The victims had to be extricated before being loaded into the AirMed One and NorthStar helicopters following the 1 p.m. crash near Exit 30, responders said.
One lane of the highway was finally reopened amid a miles-long backup. Major delays continued approaching the Friday evening rush.
GoogleMaps
