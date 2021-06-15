Contact Us
Breaking News: Body Of Drowned Paddle Boarder Recovered From Mahwah Lake
News

Aggressive Black Bear Shuts Morris County Park

Valerie Musson
A Morris County park is temporarily closed due to an “aggressive” bear that approached visitors on at least one occasion, authorities said.

The bear was sighted in a frequently traveled area at Tourne County Park in Denville and Boonton Township Tuesday, according to the Morris County Park Police Department.

The bear reportedly approached visitors on a trail “aggressively,” the department said.

The department is working alongside NJ Fish and Game to set up a trap near where the bear was sighted.

“Due to the accessibility of the location of where the trap has been placed, it is necessary to close the park to guests,” the department said.

“The Morris County Park Police is currently and actively patrolling the area and we ask visitors for their patience and not enter the park until it is safe to do so.”

