Aggressive Black Bear Shuts Morris County Park

A Morris County park is temporarily closed due to an “aggressive” bear that approached visitors on at least one occasion, authorities said.

The bear was sighted in a frequently traveled area at Tourne County Park in Denville and Boonton Township Tuesday, according to the Morris County Park Police Department.

The bear reportedly approached visitors on a trail “aggressively,” the department said.

The department is working alongside NJ Fish and Game to set up a trap near where the bear was sighted.

The Tourne County Park located in Denville & Boonton Twps. and the Borough of Mountain Lakes is currently closed due to... Posted by Morris County Park Police Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

“Due to the accessibility of the location of where the trap has been placed, it is necessary to close the park to guests,” the department said.

“The Morris County Park Police is currently and actively patrolling the area and we ask visitors for their patience and not enter the park until it is safe to do so.”

