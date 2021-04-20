Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News:
Accused Clifton Slasher Charged With Attempted Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Peter Perez, Jr.
Peter Perez, Jr. Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities charged a Clifton man with attempted murder after they said he slashed another city resident earlier this month.

Peter Perez, Jr., 21, wounded the 43-year-old victim at the corner of Sheridan and Wilson avenues shortly after 9 p.m. April 7, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint release.

They didn’t say what type of weapon was used or why they didn’t announce the incident.

They did say that the victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with “non-fatal wounds to his forearm, hand and fingers.”

Valdes and Rinaldi also said that Perez was arrested Monday night after he was “identified as a participant and charged” but didn’t clarify whether that means others may have been involved.

Perez remained held in the Passaic County Jail. Besides attempted murder, he's charged with aggravated assault, weapons possession and making terroristic threats.

