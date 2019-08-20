$5M Scratch-Off Winner: Bergenfield Woman's Prayer To Late Mom Answered

A Bergenfield woman's prayer to her late parents were answered when she won $5 million playing New Jersey Lottery scratch-off games.

Nonie Briggs is a regular lottery player and has ended up with a few lucky numbers in the past.

After praying to her late mom for a blessing, she received a call asking her to work on the weekend to cover for a coworker.

Briggs agreed and stopped for breakfast on her way into work, picking up a $30 Lucky 7s scratch-off ticket, too.

She scratched the ticket and won another free one, so she redeemed it right away for a second ticket. The second ticket also was a "free ticket" winner, so she redeemed that one as well.

The third ticket was another winner this time for $50.

After her third win, Briggs bought one more ticket, pocketing the other $20 of her winnings. She scratched the fourth ticket while still in the store and started crying when she saw the prize this time.

Briggs had just won $5 million.

She had the retailer scan the ticket to confirm her win and began jumping up and down screaming when it was confirmed.

Briggs immediately called her husband, who went silent in disbelief.

She said she and her family plan on investing and saving the winnings for the future.

Her lucky ticket was purchased at Oprandy’s Wine & Liquor on 481 North Dean St. in Englewood.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.