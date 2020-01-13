34-Year-Old Boonton Mom Charged In Daughter's Death To Be Released From Jail, Report Says

A 34-year-old Boonton mom charged in the death of her 11-year-old daughter will be released from jail, the Daily Record reports.

Shay Mooney, 34, will be released from Morris County Jail and confined to her apartment on Monday, the article says.

Mooney's daughter last month was found unresponsive next to a bottle of pills with Mooney’s name, documents say.

Mooney was subsequently charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say she gave her daughter Oxycodone and Seroquel in an effort to treat her esophagus pain, the Daily Record says.

The apartment where they found the girl was littered with syringes, medicine, clutter and animal feces -- an environment police say was deemed unsafe for a child.

Kelly Sandler, an assistant Morris County prosecutor, apparently argued against Mooney’s release, claiming that she poses a potential danger to herself.

Sandler also said Mooney could obstruct justice because she was dishonest about small details during initial police questioning.

Read the full story on the Daily Record .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.