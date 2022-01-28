$2.8M Pick-6 Lottery Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A lottery ticket good for $2.8 million from the Thursday, Jan. 27 Pick-6 drawing was sold in North Jersey.

The lucky ticket was sold at Wegmans on Sylvan Way in Parsippany, Morris County, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, Jan. 27 drawing were: 02, 13, 23, 25, 34 and 47. The XTRA Multiplier was: 02.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot winner, six ticketholders won $3,355 for correctly matching five out of the six white balls drawn.

The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million, and the next drawing will be held Monday, Jan. 31.

