2020's Top NJ Lottery Prizes And Where They Were Sold

Two Mega Millions jackpots. A Powerball jackpot. Countless local prizes won.

Some New Jersey residents became millionaires in 2020, thanks to the NJ Lottery.

Here’s a quick look at a few top five prize lists won in the Garden State in 2020.

Top 5 Biggest Jackpots of the Year

1. $202 million - Mega Millions: The largest ticket of the year was sold at Quick Stop Food Store in Edison, winning the retailer a $30,000 bonus commission. The cash value of the prize was $142.2 million! The ticket was sold on February 11, 2020, and the winning numbers were: 04, 06, 32, 52, and 64; with the Gold Mega Ball 06.

2: $190 million - Powerball: The second-largest ticket of the year was purchased just two months later, only 20 minutes down the road at Buy-rite Liquor in Piscataway. The ticket was sold on April 8, 2020, and matched all the winning numbers: 02, 37, 39, 48, and 54; with the Red Power Ball number 05.

3: $124 million - Mega Millions: Bayonne was home to the third-largest prize of the year as Brenda’s Inc. sold a $124 million Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket for the July 24, 2020 drawing. The lucky winning numbers were: 08, 33, 39, 54, and 58; with the Gold Mega Ball 17.

4: $1,000 a Day for Life ($7,000,000 cash value) - CASH4LIFE: A lucky player scored the grand prize-winning ticket in CASH4LIFE, boasting an incredible prize of $1,000 a day for life, when they got a ticket for the July 11, 2020 drawing from HT Family Farms in Hawthorne. The winning ticket matched all five white balls: 05, 11, 22, 27, and 41; as well as the Cash Ball: 04. The ticket offers a cash value of $7,000,000.

5: $6,700,000 - Pick-6: Right before the end of the year, a lucky player matched all six winning numbers for the Dec. 21, 2020 Pick-6 drawing, securing the rolling jackpot of $6,700,000 for themselves. The ticket was purchased from Lambertville Fine Food & Flowers in Lambertville, boasting a perfect set of winning numbers: 08, 13, 24, 26, 28, and 33.

Top 5 Scratch-Offs Tickets of the Year

A fan favorite, these fun Scratch-Off cards offer top prizes from $500 to $5 million and offer a variety of styles to choose from.

1: $5 million - $200 Million Cash Bonanza: The $200 Million Cash Bonanza game offers a total of over $200 million in prizes with a grand prize of $5,000,000. Palmgrove Food Plaza Inc. in Union City sold a lucky jackpot-winning ticket, earning a $30,000 bonus commission in the process.

2: $4 million - 200X The Money Bonus: Part of the Multiplier family of games, this top-tier ticket offers a grand prize of $4 million to jackpot winners. Wawa #745 in Browns Mills sold one of these very lucky tickets in 2020.

3: $3 million - $3,000,000 Ultimate Riches: The new summer addition to the NJ Lottery Scratch-Offs line-up, the $3,000,000 Ultimate Riches ticket, offers five different game play areas and top prizes of $3,000,000. The first of these jackpot tickets was purchased at Broadway Deli & Market in Pennsville.

4: $2 million - $2,000,000 Lucky 7s: Players scratch to uncover matching numbers, “7” symbols, or moneybags in this Lucky 7s family ticket. One of the top prize tickets, worth $2,000,000, was sold at Todd’s News Agency #2 in Vineland.

5: $2 million - $90,000,000 Platinum Payout: This platinum-colored ticket is part of the Precious Metals series of tickets and offers more than $90 million in prizes. The top prize on this game’s ticket is $2,000,000, one of which was sold in 2020 at 22 Food Plaza in Bridgewater.

Top 5 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpots of the Year

The daily rolling jackpot keeps this seven-night-a-week Jersey game fresh and accessible, with over 90 jackpots won throughout 2020. An odds matrix refresh in late-June bumped the starting jackpots to $100,000 and saw much larger jackpot records in the second half of the year.

1: $1,830,222 - Dec. 10, 2020: The biggest Jersey Cash 5 ticket of the year was purchased at Universal Liquors in Union City, with winning numbers 01, 11, 22, 38, and 44. To date, this is the second-largest Jersey Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket ever. Retailers earn a $2,000 bonus for each Jersey Cash 5 jackpot ticket sold.

2: $1,813,783 - Aug. 21, 2020: The second-largest ticket was purchased from Parsippany News & Food Store in Parsippany, matching all five winning numbers: 12, 14, 31, 37, and 41.

3: $1,753,211 - Sept. 4, 2020: Silverton Pharmacy in Toms River sold the third-highest jackpot-winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket of the year, just in time for Labor Day weekend. The winning numbers were: 05, 22, 26, 28, and 43.

4: $1,669,143 - Aug. 7, 2020: The fourth-largest ticket was purchased at Tremont Liquor in East Orange, winning the jackpot by matching all five numbers: 20, 24, 30, 31, and 45.

5: $1,245,369 - Sept. 27, 2020: The fifth-largest Jersey Cash 5 ticket of 2020 was sold at Quick Chek #025 in Fords. A lucky player matched all five numbers, 08, 09, 18, 25, and 45, to win this whopping seven-figure prize.

