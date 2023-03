A lottery ticket sold in Passaic County netted one lucky winner $139,582 on Tuesday, March 28.

The ticket sold at Union Food Stores at 357 Union Blvd. in Totowa matched all five numbers drawn in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 11, 19, 21, 26 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 04.

Union Food Stores will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

