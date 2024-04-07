Newark Teen, Grandmother Busted: Guns, Ammo Seized After Secaucus Car Burglary Arrest

Secaucus police originally charged Malahki E. Issac, 18, with burglary and theft for the vehicle break-in and released him last month.

A deeper dive by members of the department’s Anti-Crime Unit led them to even more serious offenses, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, the detectives scoop up Isaac on Springfield Avenue in Newark on Thursday, April 4.

Members of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) then joined them in a court-approved search of Isaac’s home on Muhammad Ali Avenue, the chief said.

They found a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and a .40-caliber Glock 22 that had been reported stolen out of Winston-Salem, NC, he said.

Both were loaded with high-capacity magazines, Miller said.

The team also seized more than 400 rounds of rifle ammunition and found a .38 Special revolver in Isaac’s grandmother’s safe, leading to her arrest, as well, the chief said.

Lynda Steagall, 63, of Newark was charged with a gun registration violation and released pending court action.

Issac was charged with illegal weapons and ammo counts, among other offenses. He remained held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark pending court action.

