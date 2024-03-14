New NJ QuickChek Features No-Fee ATMs, 12 Fueling Stations

QuickChek recently opened a new 4,542-square-foot store in Belleville at 190 Cortlandt Street. The store celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday, March 5.

The store offers no-fee ATMs, 12 fueling stations, outdoor seating and 51 parking spaces.

The location will be open 5 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. QuickChek has been expanding throughout the Garden State, recently opening locations in East Hanover and Scotch Plains.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.